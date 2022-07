The “Salida Arts Fair” is one of the premier arts destinations in Colorado. Salida was rated #30 in John Villani’s book “The 100 best art towns in America”. After taking 2020 off from life, like everyone, we’re thrilled that our 7th annual Salida Arts Festival will be held in Riverside Park adjacent to the pedestrian mall in downtown Salida. We will be hosting new artists and many of our favorite returning artists with new work. Come join us, it’s going to be Great! Saturday, July 16th, 10-5 and Sunday, July 17th 10-4. See you there.

