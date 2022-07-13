ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, ME

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Town of Windsor Bicentennial celebration

By Website Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7 – 9 A.M. – Pancake Breakfast Hosted by Windsor Christian Fellowship. 9 – 10 a.m. – Sign ups – 3-legged race, egg spoon run, Ladies Frying Pasn Toss. 9 a.m. – noon – Sign ups Sawdust Hunt and Cornhole Tournament. 9...

PHOTOS: Sheepscot Lake 2022 July 4 parade best ever

Sheepscot Lake Association hosted its annual boat parade on July 4. This year's parade was the most successful yet with 32 boats participating, and residents of several camps along the lake cheering on from the shoreline. The weather was perfect.
CHINA, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Get Your First Look At The 2022 Bangor State Fair Schedule

Music, food, rides, games, events, and fun...oh my!. Just a few weeks from now, the Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday, August 4th, through Sunday,-August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun, and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
BANGOR, ME
Madison Legion Auxiliary seeks school supplies

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39, Madison, is once again collecting school supplies for children and for the classrooms in our local schools (Madison MSAD #59 and Carrabec #RSU 74). With all the uncertainties ahead this year, the need is still there. A list of suggested items: rulers, erasers, pencils, colored pencils, ink pens (blue, black & red), water bottles (no larger than 20 oz) crayons, glue sticks, backpacks, pencil pouches for binders, one-inch binders, one subject notebooks, college and standard ruled filler paper, box of tissues, wipes, and post it notes just to mention a few. Will be collecting until September. The collection box will also be at their booth in the grassy area beside Skowhegan Savings Bank, in Madison, during Madison/Anson Days, on August 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MADISON, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Windsor, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon town manager resigns, town announces interim positions

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Hermon has a new interim town manager, treasurer and road commissioner following the resignation of Howard Kroll. Town council announced Kroll’s departure and wished him well during Thursday’s special meeting. Josh Berry is now the interim town manager, while Mike Chammings and Scott Perkins were...
HERMON, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Cafe Miranda, nearly as defining a Rockland landmark as the breakwater lighthouse, with its funky, neon vibe and flavors as big as the helpings, closed after 29 years in business due to the strain of kitchen-staff shortages. Liberty. At Lake St. George, Belmont Boatworks launched a prototype of the first...
MAINE STATE
Down East

The Four Maine Antiques Trails No Treasure Hunter Should Miss

Seasoned collectors know: Maine’s reverence for history, abundance of old homesteads and estates, and generations of tourist traffic make the Pine Tree State an antiquing destination par excellence. With so much to comb through, where’s a picky picker to start? We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite antiques stores, vintage shops, flea markets, and more, following four winding routes across the state. Treasure hunters, it’s road-trip time.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Locally Strong Thunderstorms Possible for Bangor Area Thursday Afternoon

Another round of strong thunderstorms are in the forecast, Thursday. This time the Bangor area may get in-on strong storms. After strong storms rumbled through western and northern Maine Tuesday, more are in the forecast. The National Service in Caribou is warning of the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Forecasters say the greatest chance of a stronger storm is along the I-95 corridor, including Bangor and nearby towns.
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

Issue for July 7, 2022

Celebrating 34 years of local news — Central Maine to host U12 Major World Series for first time. For the first time ever, Maine hosts the Cal Ripken U12 Major 60 World Series right here in Waterville and Oakland. Twelve teams from across the United States play six pool play games per day from August 6 – 10, with playoff games, August 11 – 13. Games will be played at Purnell Wrigley, in Waterville, and Maine’s Fenway, in Oakland…
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health opens new rehabilitation facility in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is celebrating the opening of its new building for physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The facility, located at 900 Hammond Street, Suite D, in Bangor, opened its doors to patients for the first time Monday. It’s about 3,000 square feet bigger than the...
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Maine Fire Chief Under Review After Using Town Truck to Fill His Swimming Pool

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine fire chief is under review following multiple instances of reported misuse of town fire trucks. The Kennebec Journal reports that Unity Fire Chief, Blaine Parsons, in under review for recent conduct after complaints that the chief took the town's ladder truck to a neighboring town for an Independence Day parade and that he used one of the tanker trucks to fill his swimming pool.
UNITY, ME
WPFO

Amid rise in rat complains, Portland takes aggressive but unique approach to rid them

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Construction season in Portland has led to a recent rise in rat complaints, and the city says it's taking a unique approach to get rid of them. Over the past few months, the city's "See Click Fix" app has seen numerous 311 complaints about rat sightings. Some residents have written that rodents have been getting into their homes, while others have spotted them eating out of dumpsters.
PORTLAND, ME
townline.org

OBITUARIES for Thursday, July 14, 2022

WATERVILLE – David J. Albert, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, following a brief illness. David was born in Waterville on March 25, 1942, the son of Warren and Jennie (Wainer) Albert. He attended the Waterville Public School system and graduated from Waterville High School in 1962....
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Is Being Forced to Cut Back its Number of Public Bathrooms

Public restrooms are always kind of a debatable subject. It seems no matter what city you're in, large or small, finding a place to use the bathroom can be tricky. On one hand, you'd think cities would want them all over the place to encourage more tourism and make sure that basic needs like the bathroom are easily met. But it's not always the case.
BANGOR, ME

