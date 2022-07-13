SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Town of Windsor Bicentennial celebration

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39, Madison, is once again collecting school supplies for children and for the classrooms in our local schools (Madison MSAD #59 and Carrabec #RSU 74). With all the uncertainties ahead this year, the need is still there. A list of suggested items: rulers, erasers, pencils, colored pencils, ink pens (blue, black & red), water bottles (no larger than 20 oz) crayons, glue sticks, backpacks, pencil pouches for binders, one-inch binders, one subject notebooks, college and standard ruled filler paper, box of tissues, wipes, and post it notes just to mention a few. Will be collecting until September. The collection box will also be at their booth in the grassy area beside Skowhegan Savings Bank, in Madison, during Madison/Anson Days, on August 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MADISON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO