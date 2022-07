COLUMBIA — It wasn’t about the talent level at the quarterback position. It was about never knowing if that talent would be available. Spencer Rattler brings a substantial amount of publicity to South Carolina’s starting quarterback position this season, and the Gamecocks are hoping the talent that never left him throughout last season’s benching at Oklahoma has come with him. It certainly seemed to show itself in the spring game, one glimpse at a time, as neither he nor the coaches needed to display everything in a glorified scrimmage.

