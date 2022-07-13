ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Coroner releases name of teenager killed in Danville shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting Monday evening.

Teenager killed in Danville shooting

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Ronald Miller, Jr. of Danville and said his family has been notified of his death.

Miller, Jr. was shot in the area of East Davis and North Hazel Streets on Monday just before 11:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but the results have not been announced.

The Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the shooting and Miller Jr.’s death. Anyone who has information about the shooting is encouraged to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

