Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett Comes to Hasbro SDCC

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Paul’s Paella’s spent nearly four hours making a paella live on KUSI News. Paul has made paella on the KUSI News patio before, and it’s such a big hit we had to have him back. To purchase Paul’s Paellas for your next...
San Diego Comic-Con: a name that evokes glee in the die-hard comic fan and movie buff. But for even the casual observer, there's an excitement that comes as the streets of San Diego are overtaken by superheroes. The world outside the San Diego Convention Center is a splendor all its...
SAN DIEGO – United Airlines plans to end nonstop flights between the San Diego and Los Angeles airports starting this fall, the company confirmed Friday. The change will be effective as of Oct. 30, a company spokesperson said in an email. While not specifically addressing the shift, the company said it considers several factors in considering the success of an individual route including “customer demand in the local market, resources to support the operation, the needs of our broader network,” among others.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After two years of virtual events and a special edition, San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off on Thursday, July 21 with many big names in attendance. With so much to do, here’s a look at which celebrities have confirmed so far to be in attendance at this year’s Comic-Con:
America’s Best Card Shop is a nationwide competition for the best sports card shop. Our very own Honey Hole Collectibles in Escondido is currently in the final four. Times-Advocate readers have a chance to help determine the actual winner. The competition is run by Loupe, a livestreaming app for...
This year, as has often happened in the past, many San Diegans take to wondering: Why is San Diego Pride not in June, which is widely recognized as Pride Month in the United States?. Well, 50,000 annual attendees of Pride in America's Finest City can't be wrong: Pride in July...
Two progressive, upper-crust women who hosted a former president and first lady at their home at the edge of Balboa Park. A spiritualist who channeled famous composers and built one of the most stunning mansions in San Diego for himself and his companion. A celebrity female impersonator who’s still the talk of East County history buffs. And a La Jolla physician whose stunning secret made front-page news from coast to coast.
Islands Restaurants — the fun, beach-themed chain based in Carlsbad — announced it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary with an exclusive beer, giveaways and throwbacks. To celebrate the anniversary, Islands Restaurants said it will be hosting three giveaways this summer with the first being a getaway for two to Catalina Island that will include round-trip boat tickets, hotel stay and vouchers. The second will be a Beach Cruiser giveaway at each of the 42 Islands locations with two bikes per store for guests to win. Raffle tickets will be available in-store only, and winners will be announced on Aug. 30. For the third giveaway, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes such as Islands gift cards, beach towels, trucker hats and more. One winner will be picked daily via Islands social media channels.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now the city of LA is talking about increased infections by the BA5 sub variant which could push Los Angeles in the high COVID-19 community level and they’re talking about new mask mandates at the end of the month. Is San Diego likely to...
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Escondido resident and former U.S. Naval aviator who survived -- and prevailed -- in perhaps the longest aerial dogfight between a lone American fighter pilot and enemy combatants in history may be one step closer to receiving the Medal of Honor. E. Royce Williams,...
The U.S. government stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic superheated the U.S. housing market. Between the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and soaring values, homes have been flying off the market at a pace not seen in recent history. Low interest rates turned real estate into bloodsport over the last...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a three year battle to get it done, but the owners of Campland on the Bay have finally gotten permission to tear down an eyesore and build new affordable camp sites. The eyesore is an old trailer park that’s been abandoned for...
July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
ESCONDIDO — The Escondido City Council plans to discuss funding and management options for the California Center for the Arts following the venue’s refusal to remove a piece containing derogatory terms against law enforcement from an ongoing exhibition. In late June, the arts center launched “Street Legacy: So...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recession could wreck California’s spending plans. But what about the $100 billion surplus?. Newsom has proposed a massive spending proposal to be funded by California’s whopping $100 billion surplus. Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on...
Customers of some of Escondido’s top restaurants have started voting for the 2nd annual “Best of Escondido Eats” awards. This year’s contest started on June 30, and in the first two weeks there were over 5,500 total votes. This year’s “Best of Escondido Eats” contest runs...
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Last year the owner of Maya's Cookies told ABC 10News that she hopes to expand her business and open another storefront in the future. With the wild success of her first storefront in San Diego — that dream is now a reality for Maya Madsen.
Comments / 0