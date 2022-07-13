ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What potential adopters should know before getting a pet

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pet population can spike in the summer, making it an ideal time to adopt a pet.

High temperatures may lead to dangerous conditions for pets

22News is working for you with what potential adopters should know before they go to their local shelter.

The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield had several adoptable animals Wednesday, and that’s not much of a surprise because July is its busiest month!

Summer is a great time to adopt a pet. According to Lori Swanson, Executive Director of TJO. more people are spending time at home which allows for more time to bond with your pet. The warm weather is also ideal for walks or trips to the park. If you are interested in adopting, first check out the shelter’s website to see what’s available.

“This is when we do see the numbers in shelters go up. Right now we’ve got a number of really nice dogs and a number of cats and even some really cool, that’s probably not his best end, even some cool small pets that are available for adoption,” said Lori Swanson.

You don’t need to bring any references to the shelter, employees there just want to get a sense of who you are, so bring the whole household if you can.

Also, keep an open mind and don’t get stuck on qualities like color or coat. You never know who will pull on your heart strings when you get there.

