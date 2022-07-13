ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comparing Southwest Florida grocery prices year over year

WINKNEWS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 9.1% last month in a year-over-year comparison. U.S inflation surged to the highest level in 41 years. You’ve most likely noticed it at the pump and at the grocery stores. WINK News has tracked the cost of...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Minnesota buyer pays nearly $50 million for Fort Myers low-income units

A low-income apartment complex in Fort Myers has sold. The Brittany Apartments, a 320-unit development at 4050 Winkler Ave., brought $49 million. The buyer was Dominium, a Minnesota-based affordable housing development and management company. The property, according to the commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap, is made up of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People adjusting how they’re spending money with rising costs

People in SWFL are making money changes because of skyrocketing prices to help make ends meet. Whether it’s cutting back on groceries or how far they drive, people are making sacrifices. For Steven Patricola these are desperate times. While shopping at Aldi to save money, Patricola said, he’s struggling...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Food banks in Southwest Florida gives out food to families in need

Harry Chapin Food Bank in Cape Coral had hundreds of cars full of people in need of food lining the roads. Families say getting food from food banks helps them save money for other bills. Because everything’s more expensive now. Some people are doing anything they can just to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Fort Myers, FL
Business
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County residents’ purchasing power among highest in Florida

Collier County residents have the second-highest purchasing power among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there by calculating two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income. It calculated purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income. Collier, which ranked behind Indian River County, had a $48,877 average cost of living and a $103,865 per capita income, giving it a purchasing power index of 59.67%.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New program helps essential workers become homeowners in Florida

Essential workers may be closer to becoming homeowners after a state program went into effect on the first of June for more than 50 professions. Florida’s Hometown Heroes Loan Program is going to help frontline workers with down payments and closing costs assistance. Over 50 different professions like dental hygienists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, mental health counselors, and more will have access to the program. Click here to view the full list of eligible occupations for the Florida Hometown Heroes Loan Program.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#Target#Southwest Floridians#Fgcu#Wink News
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon features to combat porch pirates

A woman’s Amazon package was snatched at her door in Lee County recently, but Amazon’s protecting their customers and packages. Rebecca Deroche had read about it, heard about it, but never thought it would happen to her. Deroche got a notification her package was delivered. And before she...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida are starting to creep up again

COVID-19 cases start to rise in Southwest Florida. Lee health has 122 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Six adults and two kids are in the ICU. At NCH they are treating 41 people for COVID-19 over the last few weeks there’s been a steady increase. Doctors said there’s no need to...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida researchers working on breeding grapes to make Florida wine

Grapes grow best in colder climates but researchers are breeding different types of grapes in hopes of making wine in Florida. A University of Florida researcher told WINK News he started working with new muscadine grape varieties a few years ago. He is hoping he can create one that can...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
gulfshorebusiness.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery plans first Florida location in Naples

Expanding beyond its Midwestern roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations are coming to the Naples area. The health-focused, fast-casual dining concept creates fresh raw juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, wellness shots and bottled juices. The Naples locations will be the first in Florida for Beyond Juicery, founded in metropolitan Detroit in 2005 with nearly 40 locations clustered in the Detroit and Cleveland areas.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses get adjustments made to McGregor Blvd. median proposal

Businesses along McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers thought they’d go out of business after a proposal from the Florida Department of Transportation to make a roadway safer. Now, instead of a very long median, there are more openings and some left turn lanes. FDOT argues the changes will...
FORT MYERS, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy