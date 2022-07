The St. Louis Cardinals have a major need at starting pitching for 2022 and 2023, and should use Harrison Bader as a trade chip to acquire impact arms. On June 27, the St. Louis Cardinals placed Gold Glove centerfielder Harrison Bader on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Bader has been a key contributor for the club over the last few seasons, and any team would miss his glove and energy in their lineup.

