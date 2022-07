SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. After an extensive recruitment process, Leila Regan has been selected to serve as the next Librarian for Sierra Madre Public Library. Prior to coming to Sierra Madre, Ms. Regan served with Monrovia Public Library. In 2019 she joined the Sierra Madre Public Library as the Youth Services Librarian. Ms. Regan has been instrumental in enhancing and developing programs and activities. This became especially important during the COVID pandemic. While most cities in California were closing their libraries, Ms. Regan worked with Sierra Madre’s City Librarian, Christine Smart, to utilize creative techniques that became critical to children as they shifted their learning environment to home-based settings. Ms. Regan helped introduce virtual courses, social media story-times, contact-less book check outs, and other services that provided normalcy to families during uncertain times. Ms. Regan said, “Working in Sierra Madre has shown me the love and dedication this community has for their Library. I am grateful to be given the opportunity to strengthen and grow with the Library as I take on my new role as City Librarian. I am excited for the upcoming challenges and humbled by the support and commitment of the City of Sierra Madre.”

SIERRA MADRE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO