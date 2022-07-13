ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars Sign Miller to Two-Year Deal

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars are re-stocking their blueline ahead of the likely departure of John Klingberg in the coming days. That process includes the latest move from GM Jim Nill on a busy free agent frenzy, as the Stars have reportedly come to terms with defenseman Colin Miller on a two-year contract...

www.newsobserver.com

NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may sign Ryan Lindgren’s brother Charlie as next backup

The New York Rangers need a new backup goalie now that they’ve traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. Two pending UFA targets that were expected to be high on Chris Drury’s wishlist may be going elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Greiss is heading to the St. Louis Blues and Martin Jones may be signing with the Seattle Kraken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Bruins sign A.J. Greer to two-year contract in free agency

The Boston Bruins have added another player from the 2015 NHL Draft. A short while after acquiring Pavel Zacha (No. 6 overall pick in 2015) in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie reported the Bruins have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward A.J. Greer. The team later announced Greer's contract is a one-way deal with a $762,500 salary cap hit at the NHL level.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Show Internal Dysfunction on Day 1 of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022 offseason with the announced intention to “aggressively retool” their way back into playoff contention after the embarrassment of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Despite a desire from portions of the fan base for a long-term rebuild, the commitment to winning inevitably led to excitement about potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau to fill the void of “top-end talent” on Philadelphia’s roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Lehkonen Signs Five-Year Extension With the Avalanche

The contract runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million. The Avalanche have also brought back Valeri Nichushkin and Josh Manson over the past few days. A Perfect Fit. Lehkonen set career highs in goals (19) and points (38) this past season. Acquired...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Pacioretty traded to Hurricanes by Golden Knights

Forward had 37 points last season; Carolina also acquires defenseman Burns from Sharks. The Vegas Golden Knights trade Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations. 01:00 •. Max Pacioretty was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes by the Vegas Golden Knights along with defenseman Dylan Coghlan...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Kings Sign Forward Brendan Lemieux To Contract Extension

Lemieux skated in 50 games with the Kings during the 2021-22 season, as well as all 7 playoff contests. The LA Kings have signed forward Brendan Lemieux to a one-year contract extension worth an annual average value (AAV) of $1,350,000. Lemieux, 26, has posted 17 points (10-7=17) in 68 games...
BUFFALO SABRES
NHL

Blues sign Greiss to one-year contract

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million plus bonuses. Greiss, 36, played the last two seasons in Detroit, playing in 65 total games. He has played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Top remaining NHL unrestricted free agents include Kadri, Klingberg

The NHL free agent signing period began Wednesday. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top remaining unrestricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position). It would be a surprise if the 36-year-old center decides to return for another season and it isn't with the Bruins. Bergeron had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 73 games last season and is an excellent two-way player. He led the NHL in face-off percentage (61.9 percent) and won the Selke Trophy for a record fifth time. Bergeron has 982 points (400 goals, 582 assists) in 1,216 games during 18 seasons with Boston and has played 167 Stanley Cup Playoff games (127 points; 49 goals, 78 assists), winning the Stanley Cup in 2011.
NHL
NHL

Flyers sign defenseman Justin Braun to one year contract

Defenseman inks deal worth 1.75M AAV to return to Philly. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent defenseman Justin Braun to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of 1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Braun, 35 (2/10/1987), split...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Flyers sign Morgan Frost to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed center Morgan Frost to a one-year, one-way, contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Frost, 23 (5/14/1999), appeared in his first full season with the Flyers in 2021-22 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Blues active on first day of free agency

Two acquisitions, three extensions announced to open free agent period. General Manager Doug Armstrong and the St. Louis Blues have had a busy start to free agency this summer. Only a few hours into the 11 a.m. start time on Wednesday, the team has announced three contract extensions and two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

