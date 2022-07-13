ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXPLAINER: What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Yq7_0gegX0FF00

In the latest twist in the Twitter- Elon Musk saga, the company has sued the billionaire Tesla CEO in an attempt to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover.

Twitter claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Delaware that Musk's “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions have caused the social media platform irreparable harm and sunk its stock price.

Legal experts say Twitter Inc. has a strong case, but the coming court battle could be long and contentious and the outcome uncertain. So what's next for Twitter and Musk in the battle over the social media company's future?

WHY DID TWITTER SUE ELON MUSK?

In short, Twitter wants to complete the deal both sides had agreed to, and says Musk's reasons for backing out are just a cover for his cold feet after the takeover no longer makes financial sense for him.

In April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company, saying Twitter did not give him enough information about how many spam accounts are on the service, among other reasons.

Twitter’s lawsuit asserts that “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit states.

Musk agreed to pay 38% above Twitter's stock price at the time that he offered the “take it or leave it” deal, the lawsuit says. But soon after, the stock market stumbled and shares of Tesla, where most of Musk's personal wealth comes from, lost more than $100 billion of their value.

HAS MUSK RESPONDED?

Not formally, although he has tweeted. After Twitter filed the lawsuit, Musk, who has more than 100 million followers, tweeted “Oh the irony lol” without explanation. Earlier in the week, he had taunted Twitter over the anticipated lawsuit, suggesting that the trial court discovery process — when both sides have to hand over evidence — would finally reveal the internal spam bot data he's been demanding.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Barring the unlikely event of the two sides settling, the case is headed to trial and a judge could start making decisions this summer.

“Delaware prides itself on being very fast in responding to urgent issues where there is a lot of public or shareholder attention," said Lawrence Cunningham, a law professor and corporate governance expert at George Washington University.

But it could still end up dragging for weeks or longer, especially if either side tries to stretch it out. “Twitter would probably want to get things done fast. Elon, I don’t know,” Cunningham said.

WHY DELAWARE?

Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter and Tesla, that are incorporated there. The court describes itself as the “nation’s preeminent forum for the determination of disputes involving the internal affairs of the thousands upon thousands of Delaware corporations and other business entities.” The Twitter-Musk case, in that sense, is unusual because it involves a business suing an individual.

WHAT ARE THEY ARGUING ABOUT?

The spam bot question will likely be a central theme, since that is the main pretext through which Musk wants to back out of the deal and “might be a richer argument than people think,” said Donna Hitscherich, a Columbia University business professor.

Twitter claims in its lawsuit that Musk started out saying he wants to buy Twitter to rid it of “crypto spam” he viewed as a “major blight on the user experience” — and take it private because “purging spam would otherwise be commercially impractical.”

But when the stock market went south, Twitter claims, “Musk shifted his narrative, suddenly demanding ‘verification' that spam was not a serious problem on Twitter’s platform, and claiming a burning need to conduct ‘diligence' he had expressly forsworn."

Does the spam issue present a “material breach" of Twitter's obligation in the deal, as Musk claims, because the company didn't give him sufficient data to determine how many of the platform's 229 million accounts are fake? Or is Musk breaching his obligation to follow through with the contract he signed? That's what the court will determine.

COULD MUSK BE FORCED TO BUY TWITTER?

That is certainly a possible outcome, though some experts say the court may not go that far. That said, the general sentiment favors Twitter in the suit.

In a case with potential relevance to Musk’s legal fight, the chancery court last year forced private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. to go through with its $550 million buyout of DecoPac, a company based in Minnesota that calls itself the world’s largest supplier of cake decorating supplies to professional decorators and bakeries. The case was emblematic of the court’s common — though not uniform — resolution of enforcing contractual obligations on buyers.

Other options include Musk being forced to pay the $1 billion breakup fee each side agreed to if deemed responsible for the deal falling through. Or he might have to pay off a larger amount without actually buying the company for $44 billion.

“If he's walked away from the deal, there'll be damages and it’s not necessarily limited to the breakup fee,” Hitscherich said.

Delaware courts have been “very picky” about interpreting what counts as a valid reason for backing off of a deal, Cunningham said. The gap between what Musk knew about Twitter in April and the state of the company today “has to be revolutionary,” and there's little evidence of that, he said.

—-

Associated Press Writer Marcy Gordon contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. read more What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order?
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Reuters

Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

July 11 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Musk’s Tweets Drew More SEC Scrutiny as He Soured on Twitter Bid

Elon Musk ’s tweets are under the microscope with regulators again, this time over a missive in May that cast doubt on whether he’d go through with his $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter Inc. The billionaire drew scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

How This Twitter Analyst Expects Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To End

A Twitter Inc TWTR analyst said Thursday their skepticism of the company has “flipped” after a review of its lawsuit against Elon Musk. The Twitter Analyst: Barton Crockett upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $52. The Twitter Takeaways: It previously...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Inc
The Verge

Elon Musk wants Twitter trial to wait until February 2023

Elon Musk’s legal team has responded to Twitter’s lawsuit against him, saying that the company is demanding an unreasonably fast trial. In response, Musk’s team asks that the case not be heard until next year, according to Bloomberg. Twitter has pushed for the trial to take place...
BUSINESS
CNBC

SEC letter to Musk questions tweet about Twitter acquisition

The Securities and Exchange Commission asked billionaire Elon Musk for more information on his tweet related to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter that he's recently tried to call off. Musk has since sought to get out of the deal, claiming Twitter did not uphold its end of the contract...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Investopedia

Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Attempt to Pull Out of $44 Billion Acquisition

The public saga of billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) continues. The social media company is following through with its promise to pursue legal action after Musk last week said he is abandoning plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion. On July 12, Twitter filed a lawsuit to force Musk to complete the deal, which is likely to spark an extended legal battle over the fate of the company.
BUSINESS
The Week

Musk backs away from Twitter deal: Who loses?

Elon Musk's lawyer has told Twitter that the Tesla CEO wants to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk had demanded that Twitter provide definitive information on how many of its accounts were legitimate users and how many were bots and fake accounts, and he said the company hasn't provided the information he needs. "Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions" of their agreement, and "appears to have made false and misleading representations," Musk's lawyers said in the filing, and the company "appears to have made false and misleading representations." The news sent Twitter shares plunging.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Elon Musk Makes Long-Awaited Arrival at Sun Valley Conference

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Tesla mogul Elon Musk made a less-than-grand entrance at Allen & Co.’s exclusive conference for billionaires at the Sun Valley Lodge on Thursday, Variety has learned. His much-anticipated arrival, which happened through the back entrance away from the prying eyes of press, came following...
SUN VALLEY, ID
The Independent

The Independent

746K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy