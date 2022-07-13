ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy, 13, arrested after ‘girl and two women sexually assaulted in park in two days’

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH80c_0gegWTyg00

A teenage boy has been arrested after a girl and two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in a park over two days.

Thames Valley Police said they have arrested a 13-year-old and he remains in custody.

The teenager, who has not been named, is from Bracknell in Berkshire.

The force added that his arrest is in relation to three sexual assaults which allegedly took place in South Hill Park, Bracknell, last week.

A spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

“The 13-year-old from Bracknell remains in police custody at this time.

“His arrest is in relation to sexual assaults that happened in South Hill Park, Bracknell, on 5 July and 6 July in which a teenage girl and two women in their 20s were assaulted over their clothing in three separate incidents.”

Comments / 9

Your Mother
2d ago

my God what can a 13 year old child do to these grown women. There's definitely more than what the media is sharing

Reply(4)
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#South Hill#Thames Valley Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped woman in Elgin jailed for more than four years

A man who raped a woman in Moray has been jailed for more than four years. Army veteran Robert Millar, 34, was earlier convicted of the 2020 rape in Elgin as well as assault and two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour. At the High Court in Edinburgh, Sheriff Norman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

746K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy