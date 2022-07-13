ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on five-year deal

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102596_0gegWS5x00

Raheem Sterling has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea , after leaving Manchester City .

The 27-year-old joined City from Liverpool back in 2015, and won four league titles with 131 goals scored.

Sterling's move to the London side follows Gabriel Jesus , who completed a move to Arsenal from Manchester City earlier in July.

"I arrived in Manchester as a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support", Sterling said in a statement.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

