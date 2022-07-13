ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Anderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation’s Inaugural Caring for Women Dinner

By Ryan Fish
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqybd_0gegWPRm00

Kering Foundation — the nonprofit-focused arm of global luxury group Kering — will host the inaugural Caring for Women dinner, a fundraiser to benefit organizations focused on ending gender-based violence.

The org has drafted Anderson Cooper to host the Sept. 15 event, which will be held at The Pool on Park Avenue, and has corralled a roster of co-chairs that includes Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, wife Salma Hayek Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson , Julie Mehretu and Gloria Steinem .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Kering Foundation will direct funds raised to local NGOs directly supporting the cause, including National Network to End Domestic Violence ( NNEDV ), Global Fund for Women and Ms. Foundation for Women .

“Kering and its houses stand in active opposition to all forms of violence against women and, now more than ever, the Kering Foundation is resolute in its mission to create a world where women can live freely in physical and psychological safety,” said Pinault, who also serves as Kering Foundation chairman. “The Caring for Women dinner represents a milestone in our 14-year history of partnering with front-line organizations that support women survivors to escape violence and rebuild their lives.”

More information about the event including additional participants, attendees and performers will be announced in coming weeks.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Steals to Shop at Target’s Deal Days Sale to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Target’s Deal Days have arrived. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has kicked off its three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day, and shoppers can now save up to 50 percent off electronics, clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty, home decor, toys, groceries, back-to-school essentials and more through July 13. This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the many Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this month. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Film Review

Richard Pryor would no doubt have been amused, or possibly chagrined, to see his name on the writing credits for Paramount’s new animated kiddie film. In case you’re wondering how someone who’s long dead is still managing to crank out screenplays, it’s because Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, whose original title was Blazing Samurai, is an extremely loose reimagining of Mel Brooks’ 1974 classic comedy Blazing Saddles, for which Pryor received a writing credit. Not that any of this will matter to the extremely young target audience, except to prove that vulgar humor will score laughs regardless of whether it’s the R or PG-rated variety.
PARAMOUNT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latanya Richardson
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Latanya Richardson Jackson
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Jurnee Smollett
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slate

The Great Mystery Ivana Trump Left Behind

When the news broke in 1990 that one of New York’s premier 1980s power couples had called it quits, Ivana Trump—the first wife of a man known as “the Donald,” a phrase she allegedly coined—was clearly not going to split from the real estate personality amicably.
U.S. POLITICS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Host Kering Foundation#Caring For Women#Global Fund For Women#The Kering Foundation
WWD

Mary J. Blige Marries Street Style With Red Carpet Glamour in Two-Piece Tony Ward Gown at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige is a fashion chameleon, switching from street style to red carpet glamour, embracing plenty of style iterations in between along the way. For the 2022 BET Awards, the 51-year-old singer-actress donned a pristine-white two-piece outfit, creating a look that embodied the best elements of her signature style. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and Black culture, Blige — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a look by Tony Ward. The design’s cropped off-the-shoulder top featured an asymmetric sleeve design with a singular long sleeve on one arm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman puts on a very leggy display in super short scarlet minidress teamed with a floral headpiece at Thor premiere in London

Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of Thor: Love And Thunder in London with her husband on Tuesday. The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party

Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Was Allegedly Livid When Vanity Fair Reportedly Changed the Focus of Her 2017 Cover Story

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle has faced so much scrutiny during her time in the spotlight, and this new biography may just add more to the fire. In a bombshell new book titled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” journalist Tom Bower revealed that Meghan was incredibly unhappy with her infamous Sept. 2017 issue of Vanity Fair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy