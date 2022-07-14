Elizabeth community mourns woman, boy killed when boat capsized on Hudson River

A community is in shock following the deaths of a 7-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman who were on a boat that capsized on the Hudson River on Tuesday.

Lindelia Vazquez lived in Elizabeth. The city is mourning her, as well as her 7-year-old relative Julian Vazquez.

Relatives were visiting from Miami and Colombia and chartered a boat.

“A good family, excellent family,” says Albeiro Orozco.

Orozco is a local business owner. He says he has known the family for 17 years.

“I know the family. I know everybody from the family here,” Orozco says.

RELATED: Coast Guard probes Hudson River boating accident that killed woman, child

Orozco owns several businesses, including Brisas Bakery, one of the last places Vazquez and her family visited before the incident. It was around 10 a.m. Tuesday as they were preparing for their boat trip.

“She came in here to buy the breakfast. She buy a lot of empanadas, cheese bread, juices. Everything like lunch to bring on the boat. That’s the last time when I see the people,” Orozco says.

At the family’s Elizabeth home, residents asked for privacy while dealing with the loss.

Orozco says that during and after their grief, the family will have a helping hand from Elizabeth’s Colombian American community.

“I want to help the family,” he says. “This is a community, Colombian community...nice people, nice families. I know everybody here for 34 years.”

Funeral arraignments for Lindelia Vazquez and Julian Vazquez have yet to be announced.