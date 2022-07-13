ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

‘He loved people.’ Bridgeport mother marks 1 year since son's death in crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC9BW_0gegWGkT00

This week marks one year since the car crash that took the life of a Bridgeport 17-year-old .

The crash happened near Quarry and Old Town roads, while Elijah Page was on his way home from working the night shift at Wendy’s.

His mother, Teri Lynn Littleberry, says she'll be passing out school supplies at Short Beach in Stratford at 5 p.m. Thursday as a tribute to her son. She says Page had just graduated from Fairchild Wheeler High School and was headed off to college.

"My son would help anybody,” said Littleberry. "He loved people."

The only way to get over the loss of a child, she says, especially such a loving one is by continuing forward.

It's a journey that led this mom to the garden in her backyard, where she says her emotional recovery first began to take root.

"You have your goods and your bads. My emotions have been a roller coaster, but overall, I would say I've been OK," said Littleberry. “You know, somebody texted me yesterday – ‘How are you? I miss him,’ and I was like, ‘I miss him, too.’ So people are still reaching out even today."

Littleberry says it's all part of the process of rebirth, something every grieving parent must go through if, she says, they want to come out stronger on the other side.

The giveaway is taking place at Short Beach in Stratford at 5 p.m. Thursday. Littleberry says you must bring a college acceptance letter to be eligible and the event is first come first serve.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Teen suspect in Fairfield Prep student's death faces judge

MILFORD, Conn. — The teenage suspect accused of stabbing a Fairfield Prep student to death and injuring three others appeared in Milford Superior Court on Friday. The emotional hearing led to a conflict outside the courthouse. Some family and friends of the victim, 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath, were seen in...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Tensions rise as Milford teen charged with homicide appears in court

MILFORD — Judicial marshals had to briefly intervene as a group of James McGrath’s friends confronted the teen charged in his death as he left court on Friday. As Raul Eliah Valle, 16, walked out of state Superior Court in Milford with his family, some of McGrath’s friends began shouting at him because they said he gestured toward them.
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wendy
Register Citizen

Pretending to deliver pizza, man steals $9,000 from Milford home, police say

MILFORD — A man went to a local home with a pizza box, and left with $9,000, according to police. The theft took place around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The man, clad in sunglasses, a baseball cap and a medical mask, was caught on camera carrying a Papa’s Pizza box to the front door of a residence on Olde Elm Close, Milford police said.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vigil Held for Hartford Man Killed in Bridgeport Shooting

A Hartford family is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed. The shooting took place in Bridgeport and surveillance video captured some of the events. “This is an unexpected tragedy for this family,” said Rev. Henry Brown, Mothers United Against Violence. On Wednesday at a vigil in...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Family cries for justice at Hartford man's vigil

HARTFORD, Conn. — 32-year-old Ramon Peguero was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many according to those who knew him best. "He was a person greater than life. Very energetic, very high-spirit, very contagious. Funny, just loved everybody and showed love and support," Stephanie Ortega, Peguero's cousin.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport cop arrested in Monroe for disorderly conduct

BRIDGEPORT — For the second time in as many weeks a city police officer has been arrested. On Wednesday, Monroe police said they arrested Officer Wally Franco for an incident involving someone he knew. Franco, 34, who has been on the Police Department about four years, was charged with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABCNY

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn. Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m. The victim told police that...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Darien Man Accused Of Threatening Roommate With Gun

A Fairfield County man was charged after police said he threatened his roommate with a gun. Officers investigated a report of a threatening incident between roommates at a residence on Fitch Avenue in Darien at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to the Darien Police Department. The complainant...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two Stamford teens face gun and drug charges

STAMFORD — Two city teens were arrested during a gun bust at a West Side parking lot known as a local hangout, according to police. Capt. Richard Conklin said officers in Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime squad recently received intel that Ryan “RJ” Hines, 19, often hung out at a parking lot located behind 186 West Main St. with a gun and narcotics in his possession.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy