I’m An Underwear Expert, and the World’s Best Underwear Is 30% Off Today

By Tyler Schoeber
 5 days ago
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published during Prime Day. Even though the Amazon sales event has ended, Saxx underwear is still on sale.

Didn’t know someone could be an underwear expert? Neither did I. Until I tested over 100 pairs of underwear from over 30 different brands in order to find the world’s very best. And, no, I’m not exaggerating.

I spent the last year testing underwear brand after underwear brand. Style after style. I’m talking boxer briefs , briefs , trunks, hell, even jockstraps . During my research, I found a lot of comfortable underwear styles for men to consider in 2022 — but there was only one brand overall that stole my heart completely. SAXX Underwear .

Buy: Saxx Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) $59.00 (orig. $89.00) 34% OFF


Buy: Shop SAXX at SAXX See Deals

SAXX is an underwear brand unlike any other. They’re made to prioritize male comfort with comfortable materials, form-fitting designs, a no-roll waistband and the brand’s patented Three-D Fit™, Flat Out Seams™ and most importantly, the BallPark Pouch™ to let your jimmies hang cozily. The only issue? SAXX is typically quite pricy. I’m talking $32 a pair pricy.

That’s why when SAXX goes on sale, it’s a topic we NEED to talk about. And, lucky for you, one of the best Prime Day fashion deals has finally dropped. SAXX Underwear is on sale for 30% off on Amazon right now . Mic drop.

Here is what we’re looking at:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xm6Ir_0gegWD6I00


Buy: SAXX’s Daytripper Boxer Briefs 5-Pack $69.97 (orig. $99.85) 30% OFF

These deals are absolutely bonkers given how expensive SAXX typically is. But, Amazon isn’t the only spot where you can get saving on SAXX right now. SAXX is also having their Summer Sale directly on their website , with select styles dropping 30% as well. Though Amazon makes it quick and easy to purchase SAXX in bulk, SAXX is offering styles on sale that Amazon simply does not have. We’re talking fresh styles, we’re talking funky styles, we’re talking colorful styles. Hell, we’re even talking pants, shirts and socks. SAXX is really going to town this season.

That said, if you have ever been curious to try the world’s most comfortable pair of underwear, now is finally your shot. And, trust me, you absolutely will not regret it. I never did. Find deals from SAXX now below on Amazon and their website and get saving.

Remember Prime Day ends at the end of 7/13, but the deal at SAXX is available until supplies last.


Buy: Shop SAXX on Amazon See Deals


Buy: Shop SAXX at SAXX See Deals

