ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -164 Pittsburgh +138
San Diego -134 at COLORADO +114
Atlanta -225 at WASHINGTON +188
LA Dodgers -154 at ST. LOUIS +130
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF
American League
at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at MINNESOTA -154 Chicago White Sox +130
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEES -225 Cincinnati +188

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Left Shocked After A Bullpen Collapse

The bullpen of the St. Louis Cardinals has been lights out for the better part of the 2022 season and has picked up the slack for some of their starting pitchers, who have failed to go deep in games. But when a bullpen gets taxed, that’s when things start to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting sixth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto will start at second base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Jake Lamb moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.4 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 7/16/2022

The Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins will continue their four-game series at Target Field on Saturday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick. The White Sox defeated the Twins 6-2 on Friday to take the second of the four-game set. It was 2-2 in the third inning when Tim […] The post MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 7/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
TownLift

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A

SALT LAKE CITY — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#San Francisco#San Diego#Colorado 114#Chicago Cubs Off#N Y Mets#American League#N Y Yankees
Yardbarker

Evaluating the merits of a Josh Hader trade to the Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and are on pace to make their fifth straight postseason appearance. Typically, this situation would make the Brewers so-called “buyers” at the trade deadline. However, Milwaukee is also in a unique situation when it comes to four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader. The three-time NL Relief Pitcher of the Year will be entering his final season of arbitration in 2023. The Brewers will not be able (or willing) to pay Hader what he is worth. As a result, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported, the Brewers have notified other teams that they will listen to trade offers for Hader.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez (personal) out again for Miami on Friday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez (personal) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez was a late scratch on Thursday and he will remain out for at least one more game. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh in Friday's opener.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game: Rosters, how to watch info, streaming schedule, and more

The 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game takes place on Saturday, July 16 as the league’s youngest and brightest stars head to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock which has been home to an exciting slate of Sunday morning leadoff games this season. See below for the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures game rosters as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream the MLB on Peacock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 7/15/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Angels prediction and pick. Clayton Kershaw goes to the hill for the Dodgers, while Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels. Clayton Kershaw has a 2.40 ERA. Despite the aging process and a constant flow […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 7/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

White Sox Hold On for 2-1 Win, Split Series with Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning to record a series finale victory against the Cleveland Guardians. A stellar start from Lucas Giolito carried the visitors into the seventh inning, where some trouble began to brew. The White Sox bullpen was dominant in relief and locked down a 2-1 win to help earn a series split.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Bill Miller to umpire behind plate in All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Miller will umpire at home plate in Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This will be the second All-Star Game for the 55-year-old, who worked right field at the 2007 game in San Francisco. Miller became an MLB umpire in 1999 and a crew chief in 2014. He worked the World Series in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2020.
MLB
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy