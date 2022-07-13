ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrell Malacia warns Luke Shaw that he is on a mission to take his Man Utd left-back spot – and stats back up Dutchman

By Neil Custis
 2 days ago
TYRELL MALACIA has warned Luke Shaw that he is on a mission to take his first-team place.

The 22-year-old capture from Feyenoord for an initial £12.9million made his Manchester United debut in Bangkok in the second half of their 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Tyrell Malacia has issued a warning to Luke Shaw Credit: Getty
Afterwards he was positive about his potential to make the left-back position at Old Trafford his own.

Although he is in a fight with Shaw, Alex Telles and Brandon Williams for the spot.

Malacia said: “Of course it’s everybody’s aim. You always want to play, so you have to work hard for it.

“There are some good left-backs here, Telles, Brandon, Luke, me, so you have to work hard and prove yourself in training and in the end the coach will make a decision.”

Asked if he is confident he can swing the opinion of new manager Erik ten Hag, he said: “Of course, always.”

Ten Hag made defender Malacia his first signing because of his front-foot philosophy.

Malacia said: “I like to attack, I think that’s one of the reasons why he brought me here, so I have to prove to everyone why I’m here.

“I wanted this all my life, I worked hard for it, so I have to work harder now.”

The Dutch star was delighted with his debut — even if it was a friendly.

He said: “You always want to win games, especially against Liverpool, but in the end these games are to get fit, so it’s another plus.

“I’m happy that I made my debut and that we got the win. I already feel like I’m home, they made me feel like I’m home already.”

Former United striker, now Feyenoord technical coach, Robin van Persie was happy to encourage Malacia to make the move.

He said: “Yeah I spoke with him about United and his time in the Premier League — some great memories, good stories, so it’s always positive.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Van Persie
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Alex Telles
The Independent

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah show flickerings of understanding in win over Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez’s first pre-season tour with Liverpool has brought him more blisters than goals. A second half-hour outing was equally unproductive for him, even as his team rebounded from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, but it nevertheless offered a glimpse of why the £64 million forward has been signed and an indication of Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to integrate him.Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, who started and finished with the captain’s armband respectively, got the goals in Singapore. While Klopp used 31 players, after deploying 32 against United – this time, there were two more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Left Back#Man Utd#Feyenoord#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Dutch
Arsenal agree £30m Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer fee with Man City and could spell end of Youri Tielemans interest

ARSENAL are confident of securing Oleksandr Zinchenko as their fifth signing of the summer after agreeing a £30million fee with Manchester City. And the arrival of the versatile Ukraine international could end their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. Technical director Edu is currently working to finalise personal terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Youngsters Impress in Erik Ten Hag's Opening Pre-Season Matches

With a rather depleted squad in general, the departures of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Nemanja Matic have created a noticeable lack of midfield options. Erik ten Hag has had to call upon some members of Manchester United’s academy to act as reinforcements in his pre-season squad, with some of these players staking a real claim for a spot in the first team this forthcoming season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rashford notes improvement under Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United have "improved a lot" in their first few weeks under new boss Erik ten Hag. Speaking before United face Melbourne Victory in friendly action on Friday, Rashford says he's enjoying the opportunity to have a full pre-season and that the team is working hard to make progress.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

