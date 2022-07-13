ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Homa’s Old Tweet to Tiger Woods Resurfaces Ahead of The Open

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The young golfer tweeted at the legendary golfer when he was back in college.

Professional golfer Max Homa, like many young golfers, has always dreamed of playing a round with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Well, his dream is coming true at this week’s Open Championship, a major tournament that Woods has won three times (2000, ‘05, ‘06).

Homa will join Woods and 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick during Thursday’s and Friday’s rounds at the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews.

Since the pairings were announced this week, a tweet from Homa resurfaced from 2013 when he was a collegiate golfer at Cal. Homa had just qualified at Merion that year.

“@TigerWoods just won PAC 12s, NCAA championship, and qualified for the us open. Any chance I can get a practice round with u?? #hero” Homa wrote.

Once the news came out, Homa tweeted about the announcement, admitting that he couldn’t believe his dream was coming true.

“I’m playing with Tiger Woods at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews,” Homa wrote. “Hey golf gods, we’re even. Can’t believe this is real and ya it’s corny but who cares I’m playing with the freakin 🐐 #golf #PVO”

This week won’t be the first time Homa has met Woods, though. In 2021, the 31-year-old won the Genesis Invitational, which is an event held by the legendary golfer and his foundation.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

