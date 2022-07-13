Belmar holds its 35th annual beach sandcastle contest

They started out as piles of wet sand, and now amazing sculptures line the beach in Belmar.

It was all part of the town’s 35th annual sandcastle contest. It is the longest-running and largest sandcastle contest in the state.

Hundreds of people spent Wednesday morning building their sculptures and competing in several categories.

Many of the contestants say that the most important part of building the sculptures is lots of water.

“Water is what makes everything stick together and when it starts to dry out, add more water,” says Robin Bhattacharyya, of Tinton Falls.

Top finishers in their categories received trophies and prizes, as well as bragging rights for the year.