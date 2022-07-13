ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Belmar holds its 35th annual beach sandcastle contest

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aya71_0gegVssw00

They started out as piles of wet sand, and now amazing sculptures line the beach in Belmar.

It was all part of the town’s 35th annual sandcastle contest. It is the longest-running and largest sandcastle contest in the state.

Hundreds of people spent Wednesday morning building their sculptures and competing in several categories.

WATCH: Jim Murdoch is talking to participants

Many of the contestants say that the most important part of building the sculptures is lots of water.

“Water is what makes everything stick together and when it starts to dry out, add more water,” says Robin Bhattacharyya, of Tinton Falls.

Top finishers in their categories received trophies and prizes, as well as bragging rights for the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmar, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Belmar, NJ
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New Jersey Lake

Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. As the mining industry died down many parts of New Jersey became left behind. You can find most of them tucked away in the Pine Barrens but there are a handful that lie in the northern half of the state as well.
LEBANON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandcastle
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water utility asks residents to cut back on watering their lawns

New Jersey American Water is urging customers in the Jersey Shore area to conserve now and avoid strict water use restrictions later if the dry weather pattern continues. With a dry weather pattern settled over the entire state, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to voluntarily watch their water use.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
boozyburbs.com

Two Towns Dominate Among Most Photographed Restaurants in Bergen

Yelp has shared the interestingly titled list of the Top 50 most photographed businesses in North Jersey (Read Full List). The list is “unlike any other” and features both faves, hidden spots and “off-the-beaten-path” places “tucked away in a strip mall”. Across the sixteen...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy