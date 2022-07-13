ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Republicans claimed rape of girl, 10, was made-up - now they're eating their words

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbcEH_0gegVq7U00

A man in Ohio was charged and arrested for the rape of a 10-year-old girl who was denied an abortion in her home state and sparked national attention. Now, the people who claimed the story was false are backtracking.

Earlier this month, the Indianapolis Star reported a story of the girl who was denied an abortion in Ohio because she was six weeks and three days pregnant after being allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man.

The child was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion because Ohio's law bans abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected.

President Joe Biden cited the story while addressing the nation last Friday, bringing attention to the the child's horrific experience only for conservatives to deny the story was true.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Dave Yost, the Ohio Attorney General, went on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetimeon Monday to claim there was "not a whisper" of evidence regarding the case, casting further doubt.

Following the news of the arraignment of the alleged rapist, Yost tweeted, "My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street."

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan tweeted on Tuesday evening a link an article indicating the story was false adding, "Another lie. Anyone surprised?"

Jordan later deleted the tweet.

The Wall Street Journal's editorial board released an op-ed on Tuesday criticizing the lack of evidence to support the original report in the Columbus Dispatch about the 10-year-old seeking an abortion out of state.

"What we seem to have here is a presidential seal of approval on an unlikely story from a biased source that neatly fits the progressive narrative but can’t be confirmed," the op-ed reads. "The abortion debate is intense and passions run high. But the American people deserve better from their President than an unproven story designed to aggravate those passions.

On Wednesday, they added an editor's note clarifying the arrest was made one day after they published their op-ed.

A Columbus Dispatch journalist, Bethany Bruner tweeted she was the only reporter in the courtroom when 27-year-old Gershon Fuentes admitted to raping the girl on at least two occasions.

In addition to sharing the story of the little girl forced to travel for an abortion, President Biden said he signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive healthcare.

The outrage comes just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 16

75ct
2d ago

the republicans got put out on front Street,just like there looser trump with Jan 6th,be careful what you republicans wish for, cause it can come back and bit you in the A####

Reply(1)
8
diane vaughan
2d ago

Stop putting this on Republicans it has nothing to do with them! If you want to issue blame then turn your gaze onto the democrats and their allowing this to happen via Illegals!

Reply(6)
10
Lola Anderson
2d ago

made up???? do u realize how many young girls this happens to? are those made up too?

Reply
8
Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans let a 10-year-old rape victim get an abortion. Will Democrats deport the illegal migrant who raped her?

Over the past few weeks, the singularly sourced story of an Ohio 10-year-old who allegedly had to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion metastasized into an official narrative promulgated by global media sources and even President Joe Biden himself. Now, the story, first alleged by Indianapolis OB-GYN Caitlin Bernard, has been partly corroborated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Newsweek

Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Republicans#Ohio Attorney General#Violent Crime#The Indianapolis Star#Fox News#The Wall Street Journal
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Indy100

Indy100

181K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy