ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. lawmaker seeks to change wiretapping law after alleged victim of domestic abuse is charged

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"I was shocked that this is something that could still actually happen to somebody."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaTBg_0gegVT0t00
A view of the Massachusetts State House. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A Massachusetts state senator is seeking to change the state’s wiring tapping laws after an alleged victim of domestic assault was charged with violating the statute when she recorded her alleged abuser without his consent.

“I was shocked that this is something that could still actually happen to somebody in Massachusetts,” state Sen. Patrick O’Connor, a Weymouth Republican told WCVB, whose investigative team has reported on the case.

Alex Fopiano, who is accused of attempting to suffocate his wife with a pillow, appeared in court on Tuesday, where his lawyer requested the charges be dropped, according to the news station.

Attorney Peter Horstmann said Fopiano’s wife pursued the charges against her husband as retaliation. Horstmann says she did not report the incident until after she was charged with eight counts of illegal wiretapping for allegedly secretly recording her husband, but records obtained by Boston.com show Fopiano’s wife did in fact report incidents of abuse to local police.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Brandon DeAvilla countered that Fopiano’s wife pressed charges because authorities were not responsive to what allegedly happened.

“She found a situation where the system was not doing what she expected it to do, that she had to take matters into her own hands, and that’s when she filed her own complaint,” said DeAvilla, who is a special prosecutor in the case being held in Plymouth County.

The judge placed the request to dismiss under advisement, according to WCVB.

Under state law, a person who records someone else without that second party’s permission can be criminally charged.

Fopiano’s wife, in a recent deal, will have her charges dismissed in six months so long as she commits no additional crimes, according to WCVB.

But her case caught the attention of O’Connor, who argues the state law should be amended to exempt survivors of domestic violence.

“As they’re trying to get out of an abusive relationship, as they’re trying to move from a victim to a survivor, to have this be then put up as a barrier to them to come forward, as a barrier for them to fully heal from the pain that they’re feeling, is something that the state should definitely change,” he said.

O’Conner hopes to file an amendment before the current legislative session ends in a few weeks.

“At least let’s start the conversation. Let’s have a commission. Look at this. Let’s do something to make sure that what happened … doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

Supreme Court ruling impacts Mass. gun licensing rules

BOSTON  — Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn't have a "good reason" to carry, the state's attorney general said in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.Attorney General Maura Healey released guidance Friday for police chiefs in the wake of the decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York. Under that law, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.Healey's guidance says that Massachusetts police chiefs can still find applicants ineligible for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Government
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
CBS Boston

Police Commissioner Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers in 1995

BOSTON - Boston's new police commissioner has a unique perspective on policing. Once mistaken for a suspect, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers. No one was ever charged in the beating and two of the officers involved in the incident are still on the department.Cox spoke exclusively with the I-Team in 2020 about the incident It happened in January of 1995. Cox was a Boston Police officer working in plain clothes in Roxbury. He and his partner heard a radio call about a shooting and saw the getaway car.Cox says he got out and chased one of the suspects,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Abuser#Republican#Wcvb#Boston Com
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Rape kit tested 10 years after assault results in arrest

This is the second cold case arrest that came as a result of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s untested rape kit initiative. A New Bedford man has been arrested in a 2012 cold rape case of a 16-year-old girl. Dylan Ponte, 28, was charged with two counts...
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KMOX News Radio

Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth

A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road. According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy