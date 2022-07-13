ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mobile veterinary clinic helps homeless pets across state

By Taylor Torregano
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The ElleVet Project has helped thousands of homeless pets since it launched during the pandemic. The team drives around California in a 32-foot RV and parks in places with the highest need. Living in Skid Row without much of anything to call his own, Kevin...

spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Post

Summer pet events: Long Beach Adoption Bonanza and the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

21 dogs from defunct Military Mutts Ranch in Aguanga impounded

A kennel catering to the military in Riverside County has been shut down, and 21 dogs that were being kept there were impounded by animal control officers.Twenty-one dogs were seized Thursday from the defunct Military Mutts Ranch kennel on Cowboy Country Trail, south of Highway 371, in Aguanga, a facility that catered to servicemembers heading off for long deployments. Unsanitary conditions were found at the kennel, which failed an inspection late last year, was found to be over its limit of dogs allowed, and a malnourished horse was found dead on the property, leading to the non-renewal of the owner's...
AGUANGA, CA
CBS LA

Dogs at LA animal shelters go weeks, months without walks

A new investigation and many social media posts has spotlighted a disturbing trend that has been going on at Los Angels animal shelters. Many dogs currently living at LA shelters like the Chesterfield Square Animal Shelter in South LA are going weeks and sometimes months without going for walks or getting time to be outside, the Los Angeles Times reported in a spotlight investigation. CBSLA visited the Chesterfield shelter and talked to Agnes Sibal, the public information director for LA Animal Services.Sibal did not deny the facts reported by the LA Times investigation. Sibal said that the report doesn't tell the complete...
LOS ANGELES, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Friends of Shelter Animals work to save local homeless pets

Redlands Friends of Shelter Animals (REDFOSA) is an all-volunteer, nonprofit group that exists to save the lives of homeless pets through coordination with Inland Empire animal shelter partners, rescue groups, veterinarians and trainers. The Friends also promote community education and awareness campaigns to support pet adoptions, fostering and reunifications through...
REDLANDS, CA
#Mobile#Homelessness#Veterinary Care#Veterinary Clinic#The Ellevet Project#Ellevet Sciences
KRON4 News

Should you report a positive at-home COVID test? It depends where you live

(BCN) — Two lines appear on your at-home COVID-19 test, indicating you’ve tested positive. Now what?. The answer can vary by county. Public health officials at the state and local level have advised that those who test positive stay home for at least five days if they have symptoms. After five days, a negative test and improved symptoms are generally the ticket out of isolation.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Humane animal shelter to host free adoption day Saturday

The Pasadena Humane animal shelter is hosting a "Free Adoption Day" on Saturday, July 16  to help find pets a forever home.Adoption fees will be waived for all available animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. "Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community's help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted."  During last month's event, 12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters were adopted.  All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org.   
PASADENA, CA
97.1 KISS FM

How Many Dogs Can a Montanan Household Legally Own?

I don't remember a day in my childhood when I wasn't around my dog. I spent lots of time playing with him and when we moved, we couldn't take him with us. It was unfortunate, and I wish I could have multiple dogs at my house now. But, what are the laws for having multiple dogs in Montana? As it turns out, Montana itself doesn't have a statewide law, but cities do.
MONTANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Mountain Lion Spotted Beating Arizona Heat By Drinking At Home's Pool

Another mountain lion has been spotted in Arizona. This time, the big cat was seen beating the sweltering Arizona heat by taking a sip out of a home's backyard pool in Marana, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson. In a tweet, the organization warned Arizona residents of wildlife animals seeking water in residential areas when temperatures rise.
MARANA, AZ

