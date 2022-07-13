ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

A look at boating dangers following fatal Hudson River capsizing

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

News 12’s Katelynn Ulrich breaks down boating fatality stats and boating safety regulations following Tuesday's fatal capsizing on the Hudson River.

Hudson, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

