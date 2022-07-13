ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Chance to Snag These Chic Oprah-Approved Sandals That Have Been Called ‘Heaven’ for Up to 38% Off

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Stylish, comfy, and Oprah -approved? We’re drooling too. No, we’re not messing around because one of the biggest sales amongst the thousands of products on sale during Amazon Prime Day is a beloved chic sandal from Vionic. If that brand sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen Vionic products on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2016 , 2017, and even 2018 . So you just know she adores this company as much as we’re about to.

For Amazon Prime Day , you can run to Amazon to grab a pair of chic sandals for nearly 40 percent off. But keep in mind, these are selling out crazy quickly! See why so many love them below.

Buy: Vionic Bella Toe Sandal $49.95, originally $79.95

The Vionic Bella Toe Sandal is a comfortable and stylish pair of sandals that you can wear all summer long. These Oprah -approved kicks are not only super-cute but podiatrist-designed, meaning the footbeds are designed for optimal comfort. Available in dozens of colors, you can also customize these flats further by choosing whether you want a more narrow or wider shoe. (But we have a soft spot for the super-discounted giraffe print ones!)

With nearly 9,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s no wonder everyone is going gaga over these flip-flops. One Amazon shopper says they’re like “stepping into heaven” when wearing these: “These shoes have saved me! No more pain! I wear them all the time. Even walking around the house when I get up in the morning, I just slip them on so I’m not walking on hard tile. I love them! And I get a lot of compliments on how cute they are.”

Another shopper added, “I wish I could give these 10 stars. I love them… Within 10 minutes of getting them I walked 2 miles and for the first time had no pain in my big toe. I love the shoes, I’m going to order other colors.”

