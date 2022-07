The Washington State Patrol is asking for your help as troopers try to find the people involved in a freeway shootout along southbound I-5 near Tukwila. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the incident unfolded between a Dodge Challenger and a Kia Wednesday evening. The two vehicles entered the freeway from the shoulder and began firing upon each other. Bullets struck a nearby Dodge Charger with four children inside. The driver of the Charger then fired back, through their windshield, at the other vehicles, which sped off.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO