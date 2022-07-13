Rockford schools offering $3K bonus to attract teachers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are hoping to attract teachers with a $3,000 bonus as 55% of teachers nationwide say they are considering leaving the profession.

RPS held a career fair on Wednesday at its Administration Building, at 501 7th Street.

District 205 is in need of substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

The district says they will help with applicants earning a degree if they go into the field.

“We serve the students and the children of our community. We want to make sure they have the best possible future and really education is a great place to work. It’s fulfilling work. It’s exciting work. It’s something you can go to work every day and be passionate and enjoy what you’re doing,” said recruitment director Jason Pope.

A list of open positions is available here .

Another career fair will be held at Constance Lane Elementary School, 620 Gregory Street, on August 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

