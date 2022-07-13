Machesney Park bakery says Illinois minimum wage law partially to blame for closure

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Owners of The Baking Grounds North in Machesney Park say Illinois’ higher minimum wage requirements are partly to blame for the shop going out of business.

The Baking Grounds, at 8638 N 2nd Street, will open for the last time this Sunday, July 17th. It first opened for business in April 2019.

Since then, Justin and Tiffany Frederick say prices for ingredients have tripled, along with an Illinois state requirement that raised the minimum wage.

“It’s like family, you know, the people we serve and we work with and so, it was a very difficult decision and one we didn’t want to do,” said Frederick. “We tried our best, our absolute best to try and make this work and it just, again, too many things felt like the odds were against us.”

The couple says they plan to open a barbershop instead, with lower overhead.

Illinois’ minimum wage increased this year to $12 per hour, and will continue climbing until 2025, when it will be $15 per hour.

