Machesney Park, IL

Machesney Park bakery says Illinois minimum wage law partially to blame for closure

By John Clark
 2 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Owners of The Baking Grounds North in Machesney Park say Illinois’ higher minimum wage requirements are partly to blame for the shop going out of business.

The Baking Grounds, at 8638 N 2nd Street, will open for the last time this Sunday, July 17th. It first opened for business in April 2019.

Since then, Justin and Tiffany Frederick say prices for ingredients have tripled, along with an Illinois state requirement that raised the minimum wage.

“It’s like family, you know, the people we serve and we work with and so, it was a very difficult decision and one we didn’t want to do,” said Frederick. “We tried our best, our absolute best to try and make this work and it just, again, too many things felt like the odds were against us.”

The couple says they plan to open a barbershop instead, with lower overhead.

Illinois’ minimum wage increased this year to $12 per hour, and will continue climbing until 2025, when it will be $15 per hour.

Comments / 73

Amanda Taylor
2d ago

No one has the right to exploit their workers and not pay a livable wage because they have a dream of owning a business. Have a better business plan next time if you can't pay your employees better. Have no sympathy for businesses like this.

Reply(8)
25
G man
2d ago

Maybe they should learn how to run a business better. Thousands of businesses are thriving because they know what they are doing. That’s going to become the new lie like the election was fixed..

Reply(21)
26
Professor GonZo
2d ago

THE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE WAS partially TO BLAME FOR THIS BUSINESS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. it wasn't the price of ingredients, no sir. IT ALMOST CERTAINLY WAS THE EXTRA 3 BUCKS AN HOUR THAT HAD TO BE DOLED OUT TO THE HALF DOZEN EMPLOYEES.

Reply(2)
11
 

