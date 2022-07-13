ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alex Stalock

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

The Blackhawks have signed goaltender...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lightning sign Vladislav Namestnikov to one-year contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a one-year deal, player agent Dan Milstein said Wednesday. Namestnikov, 29, scored 16 goals and 30 points in 75 games with the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars in the 2021–22 regular season. The 6’0″, 180-pound forward added one goal and two points in seven games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may sign Ryan Lindgren’s brother Charlie as next backup

The New York Rangers need a new backup goalie now that they’ve traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. Two pending UFA targets that were expected to be high on Chris Drury’s wishlist may be going elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Greiss is heading to the St. Louis Blues and Martin Jones may be signing with the Seattle Kraken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Panthers sign Marc Staal to one-year deal, Eric Staal to PTO

Marc Staal was selected by the New York Rangers with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. He spent 13 seasons with the Rangers but has been playing with the Detroit Red Wings for the past two seasons. The 35-year-old played his 1,000th NHL game last season.
NHL
NHL

Kings Sign Forward Brendan Lemieux To Contract Extension

Lemieux skated in 50 games with the Kings during the 2021-22 season, as well as all 7 playoff contests. The LA Kings have signed forward Brendan Lemieux to a one-year contract extension worth an annual average value (AAV) of $1,350,000. Lemieux, 26, has posted 17 points (10-7=17) in 68 games...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Stalock
FOX Sports

Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks Sign Curtis Lazar to 3-Year Contract

Lazar thrived as a bottom-six forward for the Bruins in 2021-22, but with very limited cap space, and despite both sides wanting to work out a deal to remain in Boston, both parties agreed that it was not going to happen and he hit free agency, where the Canucks were waiting.
NHL
NHL

Pacioretty Eager To Assist Canes In Areas Of Need

RALEIGH, NC. - It's not uncommon for a player's cell phone to be bombarded with calls and texts in the hours following being traded in the hockey world. But Wednesday night Max Pacioretty received a FaceTime call from an unknown number. After letting the call go through, he had his...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
66K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy