Alex Stalock

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO