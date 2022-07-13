ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha zoo expecting fourth baby elephant

By Gina Dvorak
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has some big news — again!. Zoo officials announced Wednesday that another of their African elephants, Jayei, is pregnant. The calf is due...

www.wowt.com

