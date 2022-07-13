ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB evening headlines for July 13, 2022

By GPB News Radio
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
A rural Georgia monument that some people...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Democrats face hard truths on abortion rights in Wisconsin midterm races

Rallies for abortion rights often are packed with young activists. At a recent rally in Kenosha, Wisc., Lorraine Terry was an exception. "I'm Lorraine Terry, and I'm way too old for reproduction," is how she introduced herself. "But I've got children and granddaughters, and I cannot believe they are taking away a benefit we've had for 50 years."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Under HB 481, many people will only have two weeks to get an abortion

The law, which remains tied up in federal courts, has abortion providers preparing for a new state of care. Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's House Bill 481 into law in 2019. The abortion legislation remains tied up in federal courts, but in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, HB 481's ban after six weeks of gestation has abortion providers — and women from Georgia and neighboring states — bracing for a new plan of care.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Democratic fundraising soaring; Walker says he'll debate; Lindsey Graham's options

Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, Lawmakers, Georgia Public Broadcasting. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. Tammy Greer, assistant professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. Democratic candidates statewide are trouncing their Republican counterparts in campaign fundraising. Raphael Warnock,...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Feds break up Georgia prison drug ring

ATLANTA — Fourteen Georgians, including eight prison inmates, were charged Wednesday with participating in a drug trafficking ring operating in southeastern Georgia. According to a federal indictment, the group began distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl as far back as 2018 in at least seven counties: Bacon, Brantley, Camden, Coffee, Glynn, Pierce and Ware.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

