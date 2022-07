BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council is holding a public hearing to discuss an application to expand the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The mayor’s office and the Downtown Bowling Green SID submitted an application on July 5 to expand the DORA space and make it available year-round with some exemptions, as well as include additional businesses seeking applications. You can see a full listing of the proposed boundaries and a description of the time exemptions in the document below.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO