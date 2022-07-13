Gardeners asked to ‘Plant a Row for the Hungry’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For more than 20 years, local gardeners have used their green thumbs in an effort to grow food for the needy.

Wednesday morning at Edgebrook Shopping Center’s Farmer’s Market, the University of Illinois’ Master Gardeners held a kick-off event for their “Plant a Row for the Hungry” initiative.

The goal of the program is to connect growers with local food pantries, asking gardeners to plant extra fruit and vegetables in order to provide poor people with fresh produce.

“Plant a Row for the Hungry” was a national campaign in the 1990s but was started in Winnebago County in the early 2000s.

“It’s really important, in our community. We have a population that is in ‘food insecure’ areas,” said Margaret Larson, U of I Extension County Director for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties. “Our food pantries carry a great burden and anything we can do to assist the food pantry in serving the needs of their clientale is part of Extension’s mission.”

In 2021, more than 14,000 pounds of fresh, locally grown produce was donated to food pantries in the area.

