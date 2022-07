CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – County mayor candidate Wes Golden continues to outpace the opposition in terms of fundraising. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Golden raised $19,550 between April 25 and June 30. In comparison, candidate Jo Ellen O’Connor raised $100 in the county mayor’s race. She has instead funded her campaign through a self loan of $10,000.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO