LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect shot by Louisville Metro Police at Shawnee Park, after he allegedly fired at officers, is out of the hospital and behind bars. Herbert Lee, 30, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, which was just minutes before police released three minutes of edited body camera footage of the shooting at the park on July 10.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO