Witnesses take stand in case against man accused of illegally offering funeral services

The trial of Shawnte Hardin, a Columbus man accused of illegally offering funeral services without a license across several Ohio counties, continued Wednesday as distraught relatives of the deceased testified about their experiences with the defendant.

Mr. Hardin, 42, of the 1800 block of Mooberry Street in Columbus, pleaded not guilty Oct. 22 to 37 criminal charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

The defendant, who opted out of a jury trial in Lucas County, allegedly operated several businesses in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit, and Franklin counties since at least 2017, according to the indictment filed against him Sept. 30.

Special prosecutor Brad Tammaro of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Mr. Hardin’s attorney Rick Kerger cross-examined witnesses during a hearing presided by Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding.

The first to testify Wednesday was Selvedina Podzic of Glendale, Ariz., the wife of the late Rifat Podzic, who died in an accident Sept. 21 in Colorado and whose arrangements were allegedly handled by Mr. Hardin. They are originally from Bosnia.

Answering questions from the prosecution, she told the court that she wanted the body of her husband to be shipped from Colorado to Bosnia but instead it was shipped to Columbus where it remained while paperwork was delayed for reasons unknown to her until the body was seized by police.

“On Oct. 9, I told him, ‘You stole my husband, you stole my husband. If the paperwork isn’t finished by Monday, I’m going straight to the police,’” Mrs. Podzic said.

As she talked, Mrs. Podzic paused several times, overcome by emotions. She talked mostly through an interpreter.

The decedent’s daughter, Emina Podzic, was the next to take the witness stand. She told the prosecutor that when her father’s body was finally shipped to Bosnia, it was too late for her and her brother to attend the funeral.

That’s because Mr. Hardin allegedly gave her wrong information, she said. Based on that information, she and her brother took a two-week trip to Bosnia to attend their father’s funeral but had to leave just before his body arrived unbeknownst to them. She said the body was actually at the Sarajevo airport the day they flew back to the United States.

Another witness, Tara Moore of Charlotte, N.C., daughter of the late Barbara Renee Moore who died of a fentanyl overdose May 22, 2018, told the prosecutor she hired Mr. Hardin to take care of the funeral arrangements, including embalming and cremation.

Embalming was done so poorly that her mother was unrecognizable, she said. She was also told not to kiss her mother after the embalming had taken place for fear of leaving a hole, she said.

Her other complaints included “dark, dirty, little, and stinky” visitation premises where the family first “spent hours waiting” and then weren’t given the time they had been promised.

“We got rushed. People weren’t able to grieve,” Ms. Moore said.

She later waited for months to receive her mother’s ashes, she said.

Later in the hearing Wednesday, Caring Stewart of Columbus, told the court from the witness stand that Mr. Hardin, whom she said she had hired to take care of funeral arrangements for her late brother, Kevin Mullins, who died Feb. 17 in Columbus, did such a bad job of it that she “was crying every night.”

The family held a GoFundMe campaign for burial expenses and “everyone pitched in” to pay Mr. Hardin $5,213 for funeral arrangements.

Ms. Stewart said the experience that followed included inadequate service.

But the worst was hours she spent at night at an industrial-type building where Mr. Hardin had taken her brother’s body and which she assumed was his regular workplace, she said.

She was summoned there to help do her brother’s hair, she said.

The place turned out to be a mosque and she felt “very uncomfortable and embarrassed” when passing strangers gawked at her brother and when deputies were called to the scene and asked her what she was doing there. No one in her family is Muslim, she said.

At some point, she confronted Mr. Hardin.

“I told him, ‘I’d never wish it upon my worst enemy.’ I don’t want anyone to be in such a situation trying to bury a loved one. I feel disrespected. I feel overlooked. I feel a lack of compassion. I feel like I let down my family. I feel broken… I’ll never tell my mom [about this] for a simple fact that it would break her,” Ms. Stewart said.

When asked by the prosecutor whether Mr. Hardin had “ever introduced himself as a funeral director,” she said “he never really said exactly what he was.”

“He never mentioned his title,” she said. “He said, ‘I’m here to take care of the services.’”

First Published July 13, 2022, 8:35pm