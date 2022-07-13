ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EZ Shade secures deal at Walmart pitching event

By By Matthew Youkilis / The Blade
 2 days ago

Brian Wholehan of Sylvania traveled to Bentonville, Ark., at the end of June to pitch his EZ Shade light covering product to Walmart merchants, and he returned home with a deal.

The hours after were pure jubilation, Mr. Wholehan said. “[I] thought about all the years I’ve been doing this and everything that led up to this moment… Held my product and had a few tears of joy.”

Mr. Wholehan’s EZ Shade product is a polycarbonate shell and metal bracket that attaches to exposed light bulbs and reduces the harsh glare they cause. He initially had the idea while working in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, and he recently got his company off the ground in the United States, where he has seen quick success.

His idea led to an invitation to Walmart’s annual Open Call pitching event, which took place on June 28-29. Open Call products must be made, grown, or assembled in the United States. He joined more than 1,100 businesses in pitching, and EZ Shade was one of more than 330 businesses to receive a deal, according to an initial Walmart announcement.

Though there are still some details to work out, Mr. Wholehan said his deal with Walmart will begin in a “fulfillment” capacity. His product will be boxed at Lott Industries, a local company providing employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, and then Walmart will handle distribution while selling the product on the company’s online store.

Soon the EZ Shade product will also be available on store shelves, Mr. Wholehan said. It will begin in 50 to 100 stores across the region, and then spread to more if it sells successfully.

The product, which sells on the EZ Shade website for $17.95, could eventually even be used in a commercial capacity.

A deal was never a guarantee for Mr. Wholehan, but he was confident in his product and confident that he knew what the Walmart merchants were looking for. The night before his pitch, he said he deleted his entire pitch presentation except for four slides, fitting with Mr. Wholehan’s penchant for movie-like moments.

“[My dad] kind of told me, ‘Look, we’ve already sold to them. Now we need to go in and just be honest,’” Mr. Wholehan said. “So that’s what made me want to delete the whole presentation at the last minute and just kind of go in.”

In the meeting, he was blunt. “I said, ‘Look, you guys didn’t ask me to fly all the way down here just to see my product and have a chat. You’re clearly interested in this. What is it that we need to do to get on the shelf?’” Mr. Wholehan said.

By the end of his pitch meeting, Mr. Wholehan would learn that his approach worked: He had a deal.

While getting the deal was certainly the highlight, Mr. Wholehan said he enjoyed the other aspects of Open Call, as well. The first day featured entrepreneurship sessions and special speakers, including Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

There was also an opportunity to meet and learn from other entrepreneurs.

Mr. Wholehan said he enjoyed “meeting other people that have been down that path, that have that experience. Learning their stories, what their product is, why they came up with it, why they’re passionate about it.”

The focus on American jobs also spoke to Mr. Wholehan.

“It’s what I wanted, what I’ve been dreaming about, to continue to support local jobs in Toledo,” he said. “If I can make this into a big business to be able to give back to Toledo as well, that’s another goal.”

