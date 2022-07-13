ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL Free Agency: Tracking the Blackhawks' Latest Signings

By James Neveau
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL free agency officially got underway on Wednesday, and although the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of what will likely be a lengthy rebuild, they were active in signing players as soon as the new league year began. The Blackhawks inked center Colin Blackwell to a two-year deal,...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hawks' Davidson has meeting with Kane, Toews

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about GM Kyle Davidson's meeting with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Will the two franchise icons finish their careers in Chicago or be playing elsewhere next season? The guys also discuss their takeaways from development camp and the winners and losers of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Rockford, IL
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Max Domi
Person
Colin Blackwell
Yardbarker

Colorado Avalanche re-sign Darren Helm to one-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche are trying to keep the band together. The team has re-signed two members of their Stanley Cup-winning team, as Valeri Nichishkin inked an eight-year deal and Andre Cogliano re-upped for one year. Next up, Darren Helm will reportedly be sticking around on a one-year contract worth $1.25 million.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
66K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy