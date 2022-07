If you have been following along with Lonzo Ball news this offseason, you have probably heard that the Chicago Bulls’ point guard has been making “progress” as he rehabs from his knee injury last season. You know, progress. Everyone from Billy Donovan to Marc Eversley to Arturas Karsinovas really wants you to know—in incredibly vague terms—that Ball is progressing. While they are all saying they hope Ball will be ready for training camp, there has not been much to offer hope that that will be a reality.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO