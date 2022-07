Your help is needed in tracking down the person or persons behind a rash of graffiti in Mendota. Officers in Mendota say in the last 3 months, the city has had many public locations tagged by a graffiti suspect or suspects wishing to deface city property, viaducts, and public parks with insignia's and language that demoralizes the community. The announcement from the Mendota P.D. includes some tongue-in-cheek humor by saying there is a community service worker program that can help with constructive painting projects as well as calling the suspect a starving artist.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO