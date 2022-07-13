ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Hear the Elk in Missoula?

By Brian Lee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sound of the elk bugling is enough to make anyone stop and listen. But when you hear men, women and kids all trying their best to sound like them calling from 7,000 feet, you stop and stare as well!. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundations World Elk Calling Championships...

Mountain lion sighting reported on Kim Williams Trail in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain lion sighting was reported Saturday night on the Kim Williams Trail. An emergency notification sent by the University of Montana (UM) says the lion was reported to be between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports...
livelytimes.com

Speaking Irish: Fáilte Montana Festival

The Friends of Irish Studies in the West is taking over Missoula’s popular Celtic Festival and rebranding it as Fáilte Montana Festival. The festival, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Caras Park, will feature Irish and Irish/Americana fusion music, dancers, games, local food vendors, beer/hard seltzer/wine, and Irish/Celtic-themed goods.
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Air Quality Specialist Warns of Wildfire Smoke

It’s been five years since the major wildfires of 2017, including the Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge Fires, but residents of western Montana still remember the pall of heavy smoke that permeated the Missoula and Seeley Lake areas. KGVO’s Talk Back show hosted Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality...
406mtsports.com

Fights Under the Lights: Missoula's Harbison, Kettenring earn statement wins

MISSOULA — All the waiting was well worth it when Justin Harbison finally got his opportunity in the octagon Saturday night. The hulking heavyweight from Missoula made his mixed martial arts debut a memorable one, punishing Spokane's David Stratton with a haymaker and ground-and-pound damage. The former Sentinel wrestler, who walked into the octagon to the song "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees, delighted the crowd with his first-round technical knockout at the Fights Under the Lights event at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,648 Cases, Five Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 292,026 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,648 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,868 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,508,197 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 569,285...
94.9 KYSS FM

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
montanarightnow.com

Missoula carousel mural gets a small edit after white power symbol is spotted

Missoula’s beloved carousel came under some fire on Thursday after a guest noticed what appears to be a white power symbol in a graphic on the ride’s mural. A community member posted an image to Facebook of a portion of the southwest side of the carousel’s mural. It shows a man carrying an open purse, with what appears to be a miniature caricature of Donald Trump situated in the bag alongside other political figures. Trump is making a hand-gesture that looks similar to an “ok” sign.
montanarightnow.com

Missoula firefighters help paraglider stuck in a tree Saturday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters helped a paraglider stuck in a tree Saturday morning. Missoula Firefighters report the paraglider crashed into a tree 40 feet up. Several stations responded and the paraglider was safely brought to the ground before being taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Char-Koosta News

Blue Bay Campground and Day Use Area provides place for fun on Flathead Lake

BLUE BAY — When the month of May rolls around in Montana, everything bursts into a flurry of activity. Humans and wildlife alike doing all they can to reverse nine months of winter doldrums, hopeful for at least three months of sunshine and summer! The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s offer the perfect location to spend some time with friends and family, or on your own. On the east shore of Flathead Lake, halfway between Polson and Bigfork, sits Blue Bay Campground and Day Use Area, just past mile marker 14 on MT Highway 35. Swimming dock, boat launch, fishing pier, fish cleaning station, bagged ice and snacks, a Lake Front Building for daily rental, fee marina, camping and picnicking are amenities of the site. “We are hoping to expand some of the offerings for rent in the future,” notes Whisper Camel-Means, DFWRC Division Manager. “We want to rent kayaks, paddle boards, life jackets for patrons. Also welcome vendors to rent space and sell treats or food. We get a lot of people enjoying the lake here.”
94.9 KYSS FM

U.S. Attorney for Montana on Violent Crime in Indian Country

On Thursday, during remarks at the Trilateral Working Group on Violence against Indigenous Women and Girls, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco directed U.S. Attorney to prioritize violent crime in Indian Country. KGVO News reached out to Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich who said he was inspired by Monaco’s challenge...
KPAX

Lightning strikes spark small Bitterroot wildfires

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports lightning strikes from recent thunderstorms have sparked small wildfires. Fire units are on the scene in the Skalkaho and Sleeping Child southeast of Hamilton. Crews are also working on two lightning strikes in the Soft Rock area east of Corvallis. A strong...
