Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 18:39:00 Expires: 2022-07-13 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabo...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Lorain The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie County in north central Ohio Northern Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Western Vermilion to Vermilion to 6 miles north of Wakeman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lorain, Elyria, Western Vermilion, Vermilion, Westlake, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, Grafton, Avon, Bay Village, Sheffield Lake, Eaton, Oberlin, Sheffield, South Amherst, Berlin Heights, Birmingham and Eaton Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tooele FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JACOB CITY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN TOOELE COUNTY At 819 PM MDT, Tooele County Emergency Management reported sounds of rock movement and some visible water flowing within interior areas of the Jacob City burn scar during earlier inspection. More information is expected after 9pm this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Soldier Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stockton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM MST this evening for a portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, Yavapai. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog developed in eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey during the night. The fog is locally dense, reducing the visibility to less than a half mile at some locations. If you will be driving early this morning, be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. The fog is expected to lift before 9:00 AM.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oasis and Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 06:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cavalier and Pembina Counties through 700 AM CDT At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Walhalla to near Olga to near Osnabrock. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Milton, Walhalla and Concrete around 620 AM CDT. Leroy and Mountain around 630 AM CDT. Gardar, Backoo and Akra around 635 AM CDT. Cavalier and Hensel around 640 AM CDT. Neche around 645 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 190 and 217. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Summit, Haleakala Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 03:36:00 Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Big Island Summit; Haleakala Summit WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East to southeast winds increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Big Island summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, as well as the Haleakala Summit on Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 03:42:00 Expires: 2022-07-17 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North HIGH SURF WARNING NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .Historic south swell out of the 170 to 190 degree direction will produce dangerous waves along south facing shores today through Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing shores of the Big Island through tonight as the storm weakens and passes south of the islands. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll, southwestern Stephenson, central Jackson, southeastern Dubuque and northeastern Clinton Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1002 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall near Hanover, or 11 miles south of Galena, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Clinton, Morrison, Galena, Mount Carroll, Asbury, Fulton, Savanna, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Lanark, Peosta, Milledgeville, Preston, Fairhaven, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Sabula and Chadwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northwestern Hill County in central Texas Western Ellis County in north central Texas Southwestern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midlothian, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 4 and 43. Interstate 35E between mile markers 374 and 383, and between mile markers 400 and 402. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to noon AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of 96 to 106 are expected at low elevations. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The hot weather will make people more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of 96 to 107 are expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The hot weather will make people more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 04:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 111 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

