No one injured in gasline explosion in McKean County, fire department says

Firefighters from a half-dozen south county departments battled a blaze that extensively damaged a house Thursday night in the Village of Falconer. Chautauqua County dispatchers say crews from Falconer, Kennedy, Gerry, Jamestown, Kiantone and Celoron responded to 102 North Work Street just before 10:00 PM. Ellicott Town Police were also on scene. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation team determined that the fire was caused by a candle that was left burning unattended on the second-story porch. There were no injuries reported.
