Mckean County, PA

No one injured in gasline explosion in McKean County, fire department says

By WJAC staff
WJAC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKean County (WJAC) — According to a post from the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, nearly a dozen crews were dispatched to a gasline explosion in Clermont,...

origin.wjactv.com

