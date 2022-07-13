No one injured in gasline explosion in McKean County, fire department says

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 18 – July 22, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

