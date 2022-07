HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.

