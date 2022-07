It’s no secret Pittsburgh is known as the city of bridges and champions. But another trait of our fantastic city that can’t be overlooked is the beauty of our greenspaces. Pittsburgh parks are perfect for a formal picnic or a walking snack. Almost every neighborhood in the city has its own unique park and with the help of Susan Lucasat the city’s Parks and Recreation department, we have some pairings on how to enjoy eating in nature! Here are a few of our favorites:

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO