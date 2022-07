Priced out of buying and nothing to rent, year-round Cape residents are struggling with a brutal real estate market. Erin Zielinska thought she had done everything right. Fifteen years ago she was struggling, back home on Cape Cod, trying to make ends meet as a waitress, raising her 2-year-old daughter. But at least she could afford to rent a home, thanks in part to housing assistance programs that supplemented her income.

