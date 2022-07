Candace Parker is one of the most talented and influential players in women’s basketball. The former number one overall pick in 2008 has raked up a number of accomplishments in her career. Parker has won the WNBA MVP twice, received Rookie of the Year, and also has two Olympic Gold Medals. She also was the first player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

BASKETBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO