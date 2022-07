CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches Saturday.It's a simple three digit number and its main goal is to expand mental health treatment in the U.S.Anyone will be able to call or text 9-8-8 for help anytime of the day."We are here 24/7. So we answer the phones all, you know, all the time."That's just an example of what you will hear when you dial 988.Some 52 million people in the United States said they had some sort of mental illness in 2020, but only 46% of them received any treatment.The federal government has provided over...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO