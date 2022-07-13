Big 12 Media Days: OSU's Brock Martin & Tyler Lacy

The USA Volleyball High Performance Tournament is back in Tulsa this week. This is the second time the tournament has been held in Tulsa, it was last in Green Country in 2018. Organizers say thousands of people are in Tulsa for the eight-day tournament, and they’re bringing more than $8 million dollars in economic impact. Event Manager Clarence Hughes said they are happy to be back.
Actress Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes last month at the Philbrook Museum. The celebrity wedding was featured in Vogue magazine and is putting Tulsa in the spotlight. They said they wanted to put a focus on Greenwood, the arts and culture here, and all the changes happening in Tulsa. Sophia's husband Grant is from Oklahoma.
A nonprofit law center whose goal is to fight for justice and opportunity for all Oklahomans is set to launch in Tulsa on Friday night. Attorneys and advocates will donate pro-bono hours to tackling big issues impacting people who live in the state. Oklahoma Appleseed will become the first location...
The Oklahoma Caring Vans are making three more stops in the Tulsa area this week to get kids the necessary back-to-school shots. On Thursday, they'll be at Broken Arrow Neighbors just off of the Rose District from 4 to 6 p.m. They will also be at the North Star Academy...
An Arizona man is walking across the country to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. It was an emotional day for advocates who gathered at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to greet Frantz Beasley as he walked from New Mexico. Beasley told News 9 the stories...
One of Green Country's premier summer shopping events is back and happening this weekend. The event comes to Tulsa twice a year and you can find everything from candles to food and more. “We've got jewelry, home decor, some great handmade items, furniture, repurposed items, upcycled items, personalized, gourmet food,...
We're in the middle of the hottest stretch of weather in Oklahoma in more than a decade and some water districts are struggling to keep up with demand. Water demand is high, some treatment plants can't keep up, while others have room to spare. The city of Tulsa has been extra thirsty, pumping more water in a single day than it's seen in years.
Gospel Legend Bill Gaither is bringing his Homecoming concert to Tulsa. Gaither will host his 2-day concert at the Mabee Center on August, 19 and 20. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor spoke with Gaither on Friday about what attendees can expect. For more information on the show, or to purchase...
Amazon is helping teach Oklahoma students about computer science. 33 elementary schools in the metro are part of the company's Future Engineer's program. The program is teaching more than 10,000 students in underserved communities. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said teaching the city's future workforce computer science skills is critical...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Inflation hit a 40-year record in June with consumer prices increasing more than 9 percent over the last 12 months. Moderator of CBS's Face the Nation Margaret Brennan joined News On 6 at 4 to break down what the Biden Administration is doing to help combat inflation.
The Humane Society of Tulsa is helping find homes for more than 150 cats that were taken from a rescue organization in Texas. The rescue's founder died suddenly and the staff needed help housing all the animals. Volunteers from Tulsa went to the San Antonio area and loaded up a...
Three juveniles were detained on Friday morning after dropping off a body at Stillwater Medical Center. According to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, the three juveniles had dropped off the person at the medical center to go get another family member and return to the hospital. Police do not suspect...
A U-Haul truck struck a bridge in downtown Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near EK Gaylord and Reno Ave. No word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Not Your Average Joe coffee shop in Oklahoma City is keeping the memory of a beloved co-worker alive after he was hit and killed by a car in June. John Hayes used to serve up coffee behind the counter, now a picture on the wall honors his life. "The heartbeat...
Authorities were on the scene of a rollover accident Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The accident happened northbound on the Broadway Extension and near East Wilshire Boulevard. The condition of the people involved is unknown. Drivers should expect delays. This is a developing story.
The Pontiac-Oakland International Car Club is bringing several hundred hot rods to Green Country this weekend for its 50th convention. This is only the second time the event has been held in the Tulsa area, the last time was back in 2007. The convection is being held at the Hard...
Hot, humid, and stuffy conditions are fueling another Ozone Alert for our Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb back above 100 degrees, with much higher humidity returning for the midday and early afternoon hours and little to no wind to cool us off. Heat index values over 105 are expected in many areas, especially far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma.
A wildfire east of Stillwater has prompted evacuations in the area, according to News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor. Val is livestreaming in the area and reports that Highway 108 north of Highway 51 is closed as of 4:15 p.m. He also reports that two neighborhoods have been...
Traffic was redirected following a car crash Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Kelley Avenue and East Memorial Road. Northbound traffic was turned back south, and the southbound lanes were unaffected. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
